Twins appoint Joe Pohlad executive chair to oversee club

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins owner Jim Pohlad has handed day-to-day operations to his nephew Joe Pohlad. He’s the third generation of family leadership of the franchise. Jim Pohlad announced the transition in a letter to staff made public by the Twins. He will remain controlling owner and involved in Twins and Major League Baseball business. Joe Pohlad will become executive chair. President and CEO Dave St. Peter and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey will report directly to him. Joe Pohlad’s grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. He died in 2009.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.