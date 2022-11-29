Protester with rainbow flag banned from World Cup matches

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The protester who ran onto the field with a rainbow flag during the World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay has been banned from future games in Qatar. The organizing committee for the World Cup said Tuesday it had revoked the entry permit for the protester, who identified himself on social media as Mario Ferri. The Italian likened himself to “Robinhood 2.0” and said he was standing up for LBGTQ rights, as well as women in Iran and the citizens of Ukraine. Ferri has interrupted World Cup matches before.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.