Senegal advances to last 16 at World Cup, beats Ecuador 2-1

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly put his team into the last 16 of the World Cup by volleying home the winner in a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Koulibaly scored three minutes after Moises Caicedo had evened the score at 1-1. Senegal took the lead after a first-half penalty by Ismaila Sarr. Caicedo scored his goal in the 67th. Ecuador would have advanced from Group A and Senegal would have been eliminated if the score stayed 1-1. The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 in the other match to win the group. Senegal finished second while Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated.

