Broncos come to Russell Wilson’s defense over latest insult

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson’s teammates are coming to his defense over the latest barb directed at Denver’s disappointing quarterback. Dalton Risner and Justin Simmons dismissed a report on an NFL Network podcast that Wilson has lost some members of the Broncos locker room. Coach Nathaniel Hackett also said he didn’t give any credence to the suggestion that there was any rift in the locker room over the offense’s season-long struggels. For his part Wilson said he didn’t sense any division in the locker room, either.

