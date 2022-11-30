CINCINNATI — Led by David Dejulius’ 22 points, the Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the NJIT Highlanders 86-60 on Wednesday night. The Bearcats are now 5-3 on the season, while the Highlanders fell to 1-6.

