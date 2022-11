MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The return of Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead could be sooner than initially feared after he suffered a pectoral injury last week against Houston. Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Armstead will be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but he did not rule out a potential return Sunday when the Dolphins face San Francisco. Armstead will not require surgery.

