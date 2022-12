AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 16 points as No. 23 Iowa State shook off a sluggish first half and defeated North Dakota 63-44. Grill connected on 4 of 5 3-point tries for the Cyclones, while the Fighting Hawks went 7 of 26 from behind the arc. Tamin Lipsey added 11 points for Iowa State, which used a 15-3 run early in the second half to pull away. Matt Norman led North Dakota with nine points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.