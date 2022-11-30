Seattle Sounders promote Craig Waibel to general manager

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have promoted Craig Waibel to general manager and chief soccer officer. Waibel steps into the role that was held by Garth Lagerwey before he left to take over as the president and CEO of Atlanta United. Waibel has been with the Sounders since 2021 as the vice president of soccer operations and sporting director. Waibel is also a former Sounders player. He played for the club when it was part of the A-League in the late 1990s.

