Under pressure: Chargers, Herbert look to minimize sacks

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has gone from being one of the league’s best-protected quarterbacks to the most-sacked in the span of two weeks. The Chargers signal-caller was sacked only 12 times in Los Angeles’ first nine games, but he went down nine times against Kansas City and Arizona. Herbert is tied with New England’s Mac Jones for most sacks taken the past two weeks. Coach Brandon Staley says sometimes Herbert is right to take a sack instead of forcing the ball down the field. Some of the Chargers’ trouble protecting Herbert can be blamed on injuries.

