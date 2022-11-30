HANOVER, N.H. — Led by Jayden Williams’ 16 points, the Dartmouth Big Green defeated the NVU-Johnson Badgers 99-41 on Wednesday night. The Big Green are now 3-5 on the season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.