Bears’ Fields fully practices, appears set to start Sunday

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears ready to start Sunday against the rival Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of a shoulder injury. Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team’s final injury report. He missed last week’s 31-10 loss at the New York Jets. Coach Matt Eberflus said Fields will start “if it keeps going the way it is the last two days.” Fields separated his left shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint late in Chicago’s loss at Atlanta two weeks ago.

