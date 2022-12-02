Cal’s Bush wants affordable housing for marginalized people

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cal forward Jadyn Bush is not only working on the court. She’s also working toward her master’s degree and focusing her attention on helping find housing options for people coming back into communities from prison and others in marginalized populations. The graduate transfer from Harvard arrived at Cal in the summer of 2021 and is motivated by her experiences of commuting 90 minutes from a Seattle suburb to a private, largely white high school. She’s also inspired by her coach, Charmin Smith, who is an advocate for social justice issues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.