Cameroon is first African team to beat Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon coach Rigobert Song came full circle on a memorable and bittersweet night for African soccer. Jerome Ngom Mbekeli is the only member of Cameroon’s team who plays for a Cameroonian club and he made an inspiring run and cross to set up Vincent Aboubakar’s header and stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 victory to make the Indomitable Lions the first African nation to beat Brazil at a World Cup. Cameroon still finished third in its group and was eliminated. Song recalled how he played for a Cameroon club when he made his World Cup debut in 1994. He says that “now I’m the coach and I see potential in my young players.”

