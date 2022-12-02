Chargers will miss 3 starters on offense versus Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers will be without three starters on offense for Sunday’s AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Center Corey Linsley, right tackle Trey Pipkins and wide receiver Mike Williams were ruled out on Friday after they didn’t practice this week. Linsley remains in concussion protocol, and Pipkins continues to deal with an MCL injury to his right knee. Will Clapp is expected to get his third start of the season at center, and Foster Sarell would be the starting right tackle for the second time in four games. Williams will be sidelined for the fourth time in five games due to a right ankle sprain.

