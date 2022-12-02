Goggia wins 1st World Cup downhill of season in Lake Louise

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Italy’s Sofia Goggia has won the first World Cup women’s downhill race of the season at Lake Louise. Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 47.81 seconds to edge Olympic champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland by 0.04 seconds. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third. Goggia is trying to become the first woman to win three straight World Cup downhill titles since Lindsey Vonn captured six in a row from 2007-08 to 2012-13. Mikaela Shiffrin skipped the Lake Louise speed races this weekend in order to train for the tech events.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.