Harris leads South Florida over Charleston Southern 79-59

TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Harris’ 15 points helped South Florida defeat Charleston Southern 79-59. Harris shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Bulls (3-6). Russel Tchewa added 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Jamir Chaplin shot 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points. Taje’ Kelly led the Buccaneers (2-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.