Hwang gets the message, South Korea advances at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The sign said it all. Hwang Hee-chan got the message. A young South Korea fan held up a sign that read “One More Goal” during halftime of the team’s match against Portugal at the World Cup. The teams were even at 1-1 at the time but the South Koreans needed another goal to earn a spot in the round of 16. Hwang delivered the dramatic goal in stoppage time to lift South Korea to a 2-1 victory and its third trip to the knockout stage of the World Cup. Hwang says “I’m glad I was able to give this present to the fans.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.