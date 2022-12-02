If NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson’s return would be on hold

If the NFL had its way, Deshaun Watson wouldn’t be playing this week or anytime this year. The league wanted to suspend Watson for at least one season over sexual misconduct allegations but settled for 11 games after an independent arbiter initially gave him a six-game ban. Watson, who has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions, makes his debut for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday facing his former team in Houston. There won’t be any hype videos promoting his return. Nobody outside the Browns organization is welcoming him back with open arms.

