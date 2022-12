AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 16 points, Wendell Green Jr. and Johni Broome both had 13 and No. 15 Auburn defeated Colgate 93-66. Auburn improved to 8-0. The Tigers hit a season-high 10 3-pointers, with Johnson going 4 for 4. The win was Auburn’s 24th consecutive home victory overall and its 44th straight home victory against non-conference opponents. Braden Smith had 17 points for Colgate, which is 5-5.

