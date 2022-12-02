Lamar Jackson apologizes for vulgar tweet toward fan

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson has apologized for his vulgar tweet toward a fan following Baltimore’s loss last weekend. The star quarterback says he was just reacting while mad after the game. Jackson spoke with reporters Friday. It was the first time he’d been available since Sunday. Jackson says he was bitter after losing the game. He said he apologizes if he hurt people’s feelings. After the Ravens lost to Jacksonville on Sunday, a fan suggested Baltimore let Jackson leave via free agency. Jackson responded by saying the person “never smelt a football field” and using vulgar language that members of the gay community said was offensive. The tweet was later deleted.

