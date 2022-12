ALBANY, N.Y. — Javian McCollum had 27 points in Siena’s 74-70 win against Canisius. McCollum shot 8 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Saints (5-3). Jackson Stormo scored 11 points and added 10 rebounds and five blocks. Michael Baer recorded 10 points and finished 3 of 4 from the field. Jordan Henderson led the way for the Golden Griffins (2-5) with 18 points

