Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won’t play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has undergone an appendectomy and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. This will be the fourth game that Bakhtiari has missed this season. The other three were due to a knee injury that caused him to play just one game in the 2021 season. The Packers also listed safety Darnell Savage as doubtful with a foot injury. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and wide receiver Romeo Doubs are questionable. Campbell has missed four games with a knee injury. Doubs has sat out three games with an ankle injury.

