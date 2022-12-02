Pelé to remain hospitalized due to respiratory infection

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé will remain at the hospital where he’s been since Tuesday due to a respiratory infection. Hospital Albert Einstein says on Friday that 82-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, is treating the infection with antibiotics. He has fought against cancer since he removed a colon tumor in September 2021. Pelé has gone through chemotherapy since. Neither the hospital nor his family has said whether the former footballer’s cancer has spread to other organs. He has checked in with the hospital every month.

