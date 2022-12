AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sammie Puisis scored 25 points and Elena Tsineke scored 22 and South Florida beat No. 22 Texas 70-65 ending the Longhorns’ two-game win streak. Tsineke’s jump shot with 2:37 left gave the Bulls the lead for good at 64-63. Texas then missed its next three shots, turned it over with 1:30 remaining and Tsineke made a layup for a 66-63 advantage. Deyona Gaston scored 14 points for Texas.

