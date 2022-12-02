RB Carter doubtful for Jets vs Vikings; DT Rankins returns

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are unlikely to have top running back Michael Carter against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter was listed Friday as doubtful for the game after not practicing all week because of a sprained lower left ankle suffered during the Jets’ 31-10 win over Chicago. Carter remained hopeful of playing, saying he felt really good. Offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi is also doubtful. Safety Ashtyn Davis was ruled out. The Jets are getting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins back after he missed two games with an elbow injury. Tight end Kenny Yeboah is also set to return after sitting out two games with an injured calf.

