Scheffler makes a late bid to return to No. 1 in the world

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is No. 2 at the Hero World Challenge and No. 2 in the world ranking. He’s in good shape to improve his position in both. The Masters champion is in the group one shot behind defending champion Viktor Hovland. Scheffler can go back to No. 1 in the world with a victory. He’d like that to happen. That doesn’t mean he likes the new world ranking formula. Scheffler says the formula doesn’t account for enough top players competing in a field. The math is easier to figure out on the course. He just needs the lowest score.

