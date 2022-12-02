South Carolina DB Cam Smith declares for NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith is heading for the NFL. The Gamecocks’ fourth-year junior posted on social media Friday that he planned to turn pro. Smith will not play in South Carolina’s upcoming bowl game. The 6-foot, 188-pound Smith finished with 27 tackles and an interception. He’s considered a first-round NFL draft pick next April. Smith was part of the secondary that helped the Gamecocks close the season with back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson.

