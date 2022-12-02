Skip to Content
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins success shows value of elite WRs

By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami has the NFL’s No. 2 passing offense and sixth-best scoring offense thanks largely to the nearly unstoppable connection between Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tyreek Hill leads the league in yards receiving with 1,233 and trails only Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs in receptions with 87. Hill’s success and role inelevating Miami’s offense shows the value of having an elite receiver in today’s NFL. The Dolphins play San Francisco on Sunday.

