UCLA women blank Alabama, will play North Carolina for title
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Reilyn Turner gave top-ranked UCLA the lead, Quincy McMahon and Madelyn Desiano added insurance goals and the Bruins defeated Alabama 3-0 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship. UCLA (21-2-1) will play North Carolina for the championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels held off defending champion Florida State 3-2 in the first semifinal. The Bruins are in the College Cup for the 12th time, winning the title in 2013. Alabama (23-3-1) was making its first semifinal appearance.