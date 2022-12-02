UCLA women blank Alabama, will play North Carolina for title

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Reilyn Turner gave top-ranked UCLA the lead, Quincy McMahon and Madelyn Desiano added insurance goals and the Bruins defeated Alabama 3-0 in the semifinal round of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship. UCLA (21-2-1) will play North Carolina for the championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels held off defending champion Florida State 3-2 in the first semifinal. The Bruins are in the College Cup for the 12th time, winning the title in 2013. Alabama (23-3-1) was making its first semifinal appearance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.