AP source: Orioles, RHP Kyle Gibson agree to 1-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Kyle Gibson, adding a veteran arm to their pitching staff ahead of the winter meetings. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is pending a physical. The 35-year-old Gibson went 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 31 starts for Philadelphia this year. He also pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in two relief appearances in the postseason as the Phillies made it to the World Series before losing to Houston.

