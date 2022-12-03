Army defeats Wagner 75-64

WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jalen Rucker’s 15 points helped Army defeat Wagner 75-64. Rucker added five rebounds and five assists for the Black Knights. Chris Mann also scored 15 points, shooting 3 for 8 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free throw line. Coleton Benson added 12 points. Delonnie Hunt led the Seahawks in scoring, finishing with 17 points and six rebounds. Jahbril Price-Noel added 10 points for Wagner. Brandon Brown put up nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.

