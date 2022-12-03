Boum, Nunge lead Xavier’s rally past West Virginia 84-74

CINCINNATI (AP) — Souley Boum scored 23 points, Jack Nunge added 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Xavier defeated West Virginia 84-74 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Boum, coming off an all-tournament performance at the Phil Knight Legacy, added seven assists and four rebounds. He attempted only eight shots but made 11 of 14 free throws. After trailing 43-36 at halftime, Xavier made a push early in the second half and took a 56-55 lead on a jumper by Nunge with 12:53 remaining. After the 4-minute media timeout, Boum made three free throws that began a stretch in which he scored nine of Xavier’s next 10 points and the Musketeers won going away.

