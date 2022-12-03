SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Led by Rienk Mast’s 15 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Missouri State Bears 58-40. The Braves are now 6-3 with the win and the Bears dropped to 4-4.

