Brazile, No. 11 Arkansas break away from San Jose St 99-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Trevon Brazile scored 23 points and No. 11 Arkansas broke away in the second half to beat San Jose State 99-58. The Razorbacks led 40-35 at the break before erupting. It was the first men’s basketball matchup between the schools. Arkansas is 7-1. Ricky Council IV had 17 points for Arkansas. Heralded freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. contributed 16 points and five assists in his first career start in only his second game as a collegian. Omari Moore scored 21 for the Spartans, who are 6-3.

