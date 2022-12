ROCK HILL, S.C. — Linton Brown’s 17 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Winthrop 86-81. Brown was 5 of 10 shooting, including 4 for 8 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Chanticleers. Jomaru Brown scored 16 points and added five steals. Wilfried Lakayi added 15 points. Sin’Cere McMahon led the Eagles with 20 points. Winthrop got 16 points and eight rebounds from Kelton Talford. Toneari Lane also had 16 points.

