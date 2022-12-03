Camara scores 20, Dayton takes down SE Louisiana 80-74

DAYTON, Ohio — Toumani Camara’s 20 points helped Dayton defeat SE Louisiana 80-74. Camara added nine rebounds and three steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes scored 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free throw line and added 12 rebounds. Mustapha Amzil recorded 16 points. Christian Agnew led the Lions in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Boogie Anderson added 14 points and five assists for SE Louisiana. Donte Houston Jr. also put up 11 points.

