CHARLESTON, S.C. — Led by Ante Brzovic’s 16 points, the Charleston (SC) Cougars defeated the Citadel Bulldogs 79-57 on Saturday. The Cougars are now 8-1 on the season, while the Bulldogs moved to 5-4.

