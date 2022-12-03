Edwards, Girard lead Syracuse over Notre Dame 62-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Jesse Edwards and Joe Girard combined for 42 points and Syracuse beat Notre Dame 62-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener to snap a three-game losing streak. Judah Mintz scored on a baseline drive to give the Orange the lead with 13.3 seconds remaining. Dane Goodwin missed a deep baseline jumper at the buzzer. Edwards finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Girard 20 points. Goodwin led the Fighting Irish with 16 points. Cormac Ryan had 14 points and 10 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.