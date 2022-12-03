Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder post physical win over T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points in his return to action and the Oklahoma City Thunder took advantage of Rudy Gobert’s early ejection to post a chippy 135-128 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The teams were called for a combined eight technical fouls. Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA’s third-leading scorer with a 31-point average, sat out one game earlier this week with a bruised hip. But he had no trouble getting physical against Minnesota, making 10 of 17 shots and all 12 of his free throws. Josh Giddey had 21 points and 12 assists for the Thunder in his eighth double-double of the season. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 27 points and Anthony Edwards added 26 points. Gobert was ejected for tripping Kenrich Williams in the second quarter.

