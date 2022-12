PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Chris Greene had 25 points in UAPB’s 59-41 victory against Arkansas Baptist. Greene was 8 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Golden Lions (3-7). Shaun Doss added 15 points and 12 rebounds. The Buffaloes (0-2) were led by Brandon Williams, who recorded 16 points

