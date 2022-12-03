Kansas State win in Big 12 championship game a promise kept

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Deuce Vaughn remembers coach Chris Klieman telling him about building a winning culture when he was recruiting the running back to Kansas State. Consider that a promise kept. Vaughn ran for 130 yards with a 44-yard touchdown and was the game’s MVP as the 13th-ranked Wildcats beat third-ranked playoff hopeful TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game. Former backup Will Howard threw two touchdowns and Ty Zentner kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime Saturday The Wildcats are likely headed to the Sugar Bowl after they reached 10 wins for the first time since 2012.

