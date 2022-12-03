Necas, Aho lead the way in Hurricanes’ 4-2 win over Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Saturday night. Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who got at least one point for the 10th time in their past 11 games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves. Samuel Fagemo scored his first career goal for Los Angeles, and Arthur Kaliyev connected on the power play. The Kings had their four-game point streak end. Jonathan Quick allowed four goals on 31 shots

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.