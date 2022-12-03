Neymar expected to train again with Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is expected to train with Brazil again while left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the remainder of the World Cup after getting injured in the match against Cameroon. Neymar was expected to practice with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia. Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus injured their right knees in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Alex Telles had made his debut in Brazil’s second game. Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the first two matches. It wasn’t yet clear if the players would remain with the squad in Qatar.

