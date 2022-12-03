Osborne, No. 15 UCLA women beat UC Santa Barbara 68-57

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Charisma Osborne scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kiki Rice added 14 points and No. 15 UCLA overcame a cold-shooting start to beat UC Santa Barbara 68-57. Gabriela Jaquez made 5 of 7 from the field and scored 12 points for UCLA (8-1), which rebounded from a 73-54 loss at No. 1 South Carolina that snapped the Bruins’ seven-game win streak. Gina Conti made a jumper and Osborne hit a 3 before Rice added a jumper to open the fourth quarter that made it 50-44 with 9 minutes to play and UCLA led the rest of the way. Marin led the Gauchos (5-2) with 17 points. The Bruins shot 63.4% (26 of 41) from the field after the first quarter and scored 16 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.

