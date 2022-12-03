Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers’ bowl game
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is skipping the Panthers’ bowl game. The announcement came shortly after Kancey was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey did not specify why he will not participate but hinted at a health issue in an Instagram post about his decision. Kancey collected 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for a loss in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). He is the first Pitt player to win the conference’s highest defensive honor since Aaron Donald in 2013.