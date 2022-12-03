Super Sluka leads Holy Cross to win over New Hampshire

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka accounted for three touchdowns, Peter Oliver ran for 175 yards and scored twice, and No. 8-seed Holy Cross was never threatened in its 35-19 win over New Hampshire in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Holy Cross pulled away after a 7-5 halftime lead with two touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. Oliver ran it in from the 4 four minutes into the second half. Later, Sluka threw a 5-yard score to Jalen Coker with 4:17 left in the third for a 21-5 advantage. Max Brosmer threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns to go along with the three interceptions for New Hampshire.

