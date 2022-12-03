Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 22 points and top freshman Cam Whitmore brought instant energy in his debut following a thumb injury to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth. Wright wore a headset on the CBS broadcast for both his broadcast debut and the first collegiate game for Whitmore, arguably his most prized recruit over his Hall of Fame coaching career. Wright never coached Whitmore following his stunning resignation in April after he won two national championships and took the Wildcats to the Final Four last season.

