Colorado hires Deion Sanders to turn around program

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Deion Sanders is taking over as head coach at Colorado, bringing his charisma and larger-than-life persona to a beleaguered Pac-12 program that’s plunged to the bottom of college football. The deal was announced by CU athletic director Rick George. The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been at Jackson State, a historically Black college that plays in the NCAA’s FCS Division, since 2020 — guiding the Tigers to last season’s Southwestern Athletic Conference title and getting them to an 12-0 mark this season. The Tigers beat Southern in the SWAC championship on Saturday. The team went 27-5 in the Sanders era.

