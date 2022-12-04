49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo leaves game with foot injury

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was taken on a cart to the locker room with an foot injury in the first quarter and will not return to the game. Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on third down on San Francisco’s first drive against Miami. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room. The Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game.

