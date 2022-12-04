Ahead of World Cup game, Brazil coach recalls meeting Pelé

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has recalled his emotional first meeting with Pelé and sent the soccer great well-wishes ahead of Brazil’s game against South Korea at the World Cup. Tite says Pelé was the only person who ever made him nervous before they were introduced. He says he was “shaking” before meeting the soccer great. Pelé has been hospitalized in Brazil with a respiratory infection. The 82-year-old Pelé is undergoing treatment but says is feeling “strong.” Pelé helped Brazil win three World Cup titles.

